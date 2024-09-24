NY Lawmaker Who Blasted Santos Reportedly Put Lover on Payroll

(Bloomberg) -- US Representative Anthony D’Esposito of New York was unsparing in his criticism of George Santos, describing his fellow Long Island Republican as a “stain” on Congress and unfit to serve his constituents.

D’Esposito, a former police officer who has represented New York’s 4th congressional district for less than two years, is now facing his own scrutiny, months after Santos was ejected from Congress following indictments for alleged wire fraud, identity theft and embezzling campaign funds.

The New York Times reported Monday that D’Esposito gave taxpayer-funded jobs to both his fiancee’s daughter and another woman described as his lover, possibly violating House ethics rules. The Times said it confirmed D’Esposito’s affair with the lover’s ex-husband, who said the extramarital relationship ended their marriage.

D’Esposito called the report a “slimy, partisan ‘hit piece’” designed to distract voters.

“My personal life has never interfered with my ability to deliver results for New York’s 4th district, and I have upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct,” he said in a statement.

The report comes as Democrats and Republicans pour resources into the district, which encompasses central and southern Nassau County. It’s one of a few races in New York state that are considered too close to call and could determine control of the House in 2025.

D’Esposito and his Democratic opponent, Laura Gillen, have raised about $5 million between them through June, while Democrat-affiliated groups have spent over $9 million in ads, almost double that of their Republican rivals, according to AdImpact.

“Anything that shifts the dynamic of this race could have impact that would ripple not only the length and breadth of this country, but beyond, in terms of congressional funding for international alliances, trade pacts and tax policy,” said Larry Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. He declined to comment on the Times’ report.

D’Esposito’s district is among four in New York state now held by freshmen Republicans that are seen as keys to whether the GOP can keep its House majority. Democrats need a net gain of just four seats in November’s elections to win the chamber.

Analysts also rate Hudson Valley districts of GOP Representatives Mike Lawler and Marc Molinaro as toss-ups. A Syracuse-area district held by Brandon Williams is seen as even more likely to be lost to Democrats.

Loudest Voices

Against that backdrop, D’Esposito, Molinaro and Lawler were among the loudest voices in Congress demanding investigations of Santos. That included seeking his expulsion from the House, which eventually occurred. In August, Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft and awaits February sentencing in federal court.

The allegations against D’Esposito must be investigated, Gillen, his rival, said in a statement. “It’s clear that Anthony D’Esposito has abused his power in every position of trust he’s ever held,” she said in a statement.

In Washington, there appeared to be little urgency Tuesday from Republicans to look into the allegations just weeks before the election.

Speaker Mike Johnson, during a news conference, sidestepped questions about any potential investigation by the House Committee on Ethics. He also told reporters he didn’t know details of the claims against D’Esposito, in part, because he’s been “very busy the last 48 hours or so” in resolving government funding and other matters before lawmakers adjourn later this week.

They are not planning to return to Washington until after the November election.

