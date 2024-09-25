Harris to Visit US-Mexico Border, Confronting Immigration Issue

Members of the Texas National guard patrol a section of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, US, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The US Border Patrol will be forced to make operational cuts if lawmakers don't authorize funding to address the border crisis, the agency's chief has warned.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the US-Mexico border on Friday in an attempt to show voters that she has a firm grasp on the issue of immigration, a key policy concern in the November election.

Harris will travel to Douglas, Arizona, according to her campaign, kicking off a West Coast swing that also includes California and Nevada.

In July, Harris pledged to forge a sweeping bipartisan agreement on immigration and said that she would bring back the border security bill that failed in Congress after former President Donald Trump made his opposition clear.

During the debate against Trump earlier this month, Harris said the measure “would have put 1,500 more border agents on the border.” She added that the legislation would also help to “stem the flow of fentanyl coming into the United States.”

Immigration remains a cornerstone of his election pitch, and in August he toured Montezuma Pass, Arizona, a border area in a battleground state. He has pledged to complete the construction of a border wall and to carry out the largest deportation effort in US history.

The former president has repeatedly attacked Harris for what he calls “weak” border security stances and mocked her as the “border czar” referring to her work on solving the root causes of immigration during the early years of the Biden administration.

Voters have pegged the surge in migrants across the southwest border as one of the defining issues of the 2024 election.

In a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll conducted in late August, 6 in 10 swing-state voters said immigration was a “very important” issue in deciding who to support. At the time, 53% of respondents across seven swing states said they trusted Trump more to handle immigration versus 39% who put their faith in Harris.

