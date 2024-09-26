China Stocks Jump as Politburo Vows Fiscal Support to Hit Goals

A public screen displaying various commodities figures in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Finance chiefs in Beijing are testing new ways to boost the economy by encouraging demand, breaking with long-established practice as threats to the countrys growth target mount. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks staged a strong rally after the nation’s top leaders vowed fiscal support to achieve its annual economic and social development goals.

The CSI 300 Index rose as much as 3.1% after the 24-man Politburo said on Thursday the government needs to ensure necessary fiscal spending and stabilize the real estate market. The jump brought this year’s gain to about 2%. A gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped as much as 3.8%, on track for its highest close since April 2023.

Officials also called on the forceful implementation of cuts to interest rates and a reserve requirement ratio for banks, easing measures announced by the People’s Bank of China this week. They would also strive to boost the capital market and greatly guide mid-to-long term funds into the stock market, according to the readout for the meeting.

Consumer shares led gains on the onshore gauge following the government’s announcement of one-off cash handouts to people in extreme poverty. A sub-gauge of financial stocks was among the best performers after a report that authorities are considering injecting up to 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) of capital into its biggest state banks.

“Hong Kong and Chinese onshore stocks shot up immediately after politburo readout, showing that investors don’t want to miss the chance to chase the China rally with the stocks trading at multi-year low levels and you have the biggest stimulus package announced in years,” said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd.

