Haiti’s Leader Jabs at Trump Over False Claims on Immigrants

(Bloomberg) -- Haiti’s interim leader took a not-so-veiled swipe at Donald Trump over the Republican nominee’s amplification of unfounded conspiracy theories about immigrants.

“The passions that naturally arise during an election campaign should never serve as a pretext for xenophobia or racism in a country such as the United States, a country forged by immigrants,” Edgar Leblanc Fils, the head of Haiti’s presidential transitional council, said during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Fils extended what he called “a brotherly greeting” to those who have shown solidarity with migrants from his country, “and in particular those living in Springfield, Ohio.”

Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, have repeatedly cited unfounded claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield are eating pets.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment.

Trump brought it up during his Sept. 10 debate with Democratic rival Kamala Harris, and the comments sparked controversy and public safety concerns after the city received bomb threats to schools and hospitals.

Haiti’s security and humanitarian woes, which have sharply deteriorated since gangs took over following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, are having spillovers into the US.

Florida has been deploying more law enforcement officers to its southern waters this year amid an increase in the number of migrants from Caribbean nations like Haiti coming by boat, and US-made guns are said to be fueling gang violence in the country.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has been pushing for the deployment of a UN peace mission to address the Haitian crisis after the multinational police force it pitched last year has struggled to achieve its goals amid insufficient funding.

