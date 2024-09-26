Rudy Giuliani Loses Washington Law License Over 2020 Actions

(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani has lost his law license in Washington after a New York court disbarred him over the summer for his efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a brief order on Thursday, the DC Court of Appeals said it was imposing the disciplinary action to match the penalty issued in the city Giuliani once led as mayor.

The New York disbarment came while Giuliani was in the middle of full disciplinary proceedings in Washington, prompting the court to hand down what’s known as reciprocal discipline.

Ethics regulators in the nation’s capital had recommended Giuliani be stripped of his law license over his role in leading former President Donald Trump’s post-election legal strategy and boosting baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

The court noted in Thursday’s order that it had given Giuliani a chance to argue against disbarment after the New York court entered its decision but he didn’t respond.

Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement that the disbarment was “an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice” and a “partisan, politically motivated decision.”

