Harris to Pitch Tougher Asylum Rules in Border Visit as Nominee

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will propose tougher asylum rules during a visit to the US-Mexico border on Friday, seeking to address one of her biggest political vulnerabilities in the race against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris’ proposal goes further than rules put in place by President Joe Biden to curb migrant crossings, according to a campaign official who detailed her plans on condition of anonymity ahead of the vice president’s visit.

Biden’s order curbed some asylum claims until border encounters fall to about 1,500 a day over a period of 28 days in an executive order he signed in June. Harris will propose an additional step that will require border encounters to fall to a lower threshold than 1,500, the official said, characterizing the change as making it harder to relax the asylum restrictions in place.

Harris will speak about the plan in Arizona on Friday, as she makes her first visit to the southwest border since becoming the Democratic party’s ticket — seeking to neutralize an election issue which polls show is a top concern for voters and where they prefer Trump’s approach.

Arizona is also a battleground state likely to determine the election outcome and a border state that has witnessed firsthand the migrant surge that strained communities across the country and threatened Democratic hopes of retaining the White House.

Trump has sought to pin the blame for the crisis on Harris, labeling her the “border czar” and highlighting incidents of violent crime committed by migrants or where they are suspects. While Harris did hold a portfolio that included addressing the root causes of migration from some Central American countries earlier in the administration, other officials such as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have held more direct responsibility over the border.

The former president derided Harris earlier Friday at a campaign event in Michigan, saying Harris is only going to Arizona and speaking about migration because she is “getting killed on the border.”

Trump has vowed that if elected he will finish building the border wall, bring back his travel ban that barred people from predominantly Muslim countries and institute mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Harris has also sought to highlight Trump’s role in killing a bipartisan bill that would have provided the president with more powers and resources to address the migrant surge and vowing that if elected she will see that it reaches her desk.

Trump pushed back on that criticism earlier Friday, calling it “the worst bill ever drawn.”

“It’s a waste of paper, and she doesn’t need a bill,” Trump said. Republicans have repeatedly pushed the administration to take more executive action on the border but the White House has said such actions would be limited and that legislation would be a more comprehensive approach.

Biden’s executive action on asylum claims was his most aggressive action yet to address the record levels of migrants that crossed the border and drew criticism from some allies, who called the action an inhumane response to the crisis. Harris’ push to tighten asylum rules even further also risks rankling supporters on her left flank.

Biden and Harris have excoriated Trump for his rhetoric on immigration, including for saying that migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” and for unfounded claims that Haitian migrants were eating their neighbors’ dogs and cats in an Ohio town.

Polls, though, show voters trust Trump more on immigration, with a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey this month finding he has a 14-point advantage over Harris among voters across seven swing states, including Arizona, on the issue. In Arizona, voters trusted him by 11 points over Harris on immigration. Overall, the poll shows Harris leading Trump 50% to 47% among likely voters in that state.

Trump won Arizona in 2016 but lost it narrowly to Biden in 2020 by fewer than 11,000 votes. This year, the state also hosts a key Senate race as Democrats look to defend their hold of the upper chamber.

Democrats are seeking to counter inroads Trump has made among Latino voters who boast sizable populations in swing states such as Arizona and Nevada by highlighting his views on immigration. Still, some of Trump’s hard-line immigration policies have found support among moderates and Latino voters in the southwest.

With assistance from Josh Wingrove, María Paula Mijares Torres and Hadriana Lowenkron.

