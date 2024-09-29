UK’s Reeves to Attend Meeting of EU Finance Ministers, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is aiming to attend a meeting of EU finance ministers before the end of the year, the Financial Times reports.

The arrangements are still under discussion, the FT said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Officials see the anticipated meeting as a sign of the UK’s improving relations with the EU, as the two sides attempt to reboot their relationship since Labour took office, the newspaper reports.

A meeting of EU finance ministers is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Brussels, providing a potential date for Reeves, according to the FT.

A spokesperson for the Eurogroup president, Paschal Donohoe of Ireland, said it was committed to building a “strong working relationship in the time ahead,” according to the newspaper.

Labour is seeking to widen cooperation with the bloc in a range of areas including economic policy.

“As part of the wider reset with the EU, we will continue to engage with EU countries and the commission to see an improved trade and investment relationship to support businesses, create jobs and help grow the UK economy,” the FT reported, citing the Treasury.

