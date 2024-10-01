BlackRock’s Fink Says Market Is Wrong to Bet on So Many Fed Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said the market is pricing too many interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve given the US economy continues to grow.

“I don’t see any landing,” Fink told Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua in an interview Tuesday on the sidelines of the Berlin Global Dialogue 2024 conference. “The amount of easing that’s in the forward curve is crazy. I do believe there’s room for easing more, but not as much as the forward curve would indicate.”

Money markets imply a one-in-three chance the Fed will deliver another half-point cut in November, and price a total of about 190 basis points of easing by the end of next year. Fink said it’s hard for him to see that materializing, as most government policies at the moment are more inflationary than deflationary.

“There are segments of the economy that are struggling. There are segments of the economy that are doing really well,” he said. “We spend so much time focusing on the segments that are doing poorly.”

