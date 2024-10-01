Harris to Visit Georgia, North Carolina to Survey Helene Damage

A family removes items from their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Old Fort, North Carolina, on September 30, 2024. Photographer: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia and North Carolina, visiting two states devastated by Hurricane Helene that are also critical battlegrounds in November’s election against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris will visit Georgia on Wednesday and North Carolina in the coming days, according to a White House official who detailed the vice president’s travel plans on condition of anonymity.

The powerful storm which left over 100 people dead and many still accounted for has devastated communities across a swath of the US southeast and shaken up the presidential race with just five weeks until Election Day.

Both Trump and Harris have sought to show voters they are best positioned to respond to the storm. Harris cut short a weekend campaign swing to western states to return early to Washington on Monday to receive a briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on recovery efforts.

Trump had criticized Harris for fundraising in California while the hurricane battered communities in states including Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. Trump on Monday traveled to Georgia, also a critical swing state hit hard by the storm, to see firsthand the damage and recovery efforts.

Separately, the White House said President Joe Biden would travel to North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday. Biden will take an aerial tour of areas impacted by Helene in western North Carolina and meet with first responders and local officials in both states.

Harris on Monday when she returned to Washington said she had received regular briefings and spoken with both Governors Brian Kemp, a Republican from Georgia, and Roy Cooper, a North Carolina Democrat. She also received a briefing at FEMA headquarters in Washington, where she thanked first responders.

