Trump Judge Unseals US Immunity Filing in Election Prosecution

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity should not prevent Donald Trump from standing trial for his “private crimes” in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to US prosecutors’ newly unsealed filing.

The government’s 165-page brief, which was released Wednesday with some redactions, starts the next round of legal fighting over whether the latest version of the indictment can proceed after the justices held that presidents in many instances cannot face charges for official acts while in office.

“Although the defendant was the incumbent president during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one,” US Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office argued.

Trump is due to file his response by Oct. 17, and then the government will get a final chance to respond on Oct. 29. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has not announced if she plans to hold a hearing.

“At its core, the defendant’s scheme was a private one; he extensively used private actors and his campaign infrastructure to attempt to overturn the election results and operated in a private capacity as a candidate for office,” according to the filing.

Prosecutors said Trump should not be protected by presidential immunity because he engaged in “criminal conduct” as a “private citizen” when he and co-conspirators “pursued multiple criminal means to disrupt” the 2020 presidential election.

