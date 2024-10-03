Draft G-7 Statement Warns of ‘Uncontrollable’ Middle East Escalation

Palestinians pass the remains of a building following an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. While the conflict in Gaza against Hamas continues and truce talks remain stalled, the intensity of fighting has eased as the Palestinian militants  also backed by Iran  have suffered heavy losses.

(Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven is set to warn that a dangerous cycle of attacks “risks fueling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East,” and will condemn Iran’s recent missile barrage against Israel, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg News.

The draft also calls for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and urges all sides to “act responsibly and with restraint.” It voices concern about the situation in Lebanon and recalls the need for a diplomatic solution, saying that’s the only way to de-escalate tensions.

The draft was set to be released soon and could still be changed before all G-7 nations approve.

