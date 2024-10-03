Draft G-7 Statement Warns of ‘Uncontrollable’ Middle East Escalation

(Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven is set to warn that a dangerous cycle of attacks “risks fueling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East,” and will condemn Iran’s recent missile barrage against Israel, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg News.
The draft also calls for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and urges all sides to “act responsibly and with restraint.” It voices concern about the situation in Lebanon and recalls the need for a diplomatic solution, saying that’s the only way to de-escalate tensions.
The draft was set to be released soon and could still be changed before all G-7 nations approve.
