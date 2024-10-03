Mexico Top Court to Consider Request to Review Judicial Reform

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Supreme Court agreed to a request by judges and magistrates to consider a review of the judicial overhaul approved by congress last month, according a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

The decision was approved Thursday in an 8-3 vote. The reform, proposed by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, calls for the election of all Mexican federal judges, including the Supreme Court ones, by popular vote. Critics contend that popular election of judges will erode checks on the ruling Morena party’s power and so undermine democracy.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that nothing can stop the reform because it was a decision of the people of Mexico.

The president of the Senate Gerardo Fernández Noroña said that neither the Supreme Court nor the judiciary have any legal authority to review the acts of Congress. Furthermore, the reform will be implemented whether the highest court wants it to or not, according to a press release from the Senate.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.