Mexico’s Migrant Killing Leads Sheinbaum to Vow to Investigate

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum promised to investigate the military’s shooting of a truck carrying migrants that led to the death of six of them.

The attorney general’s office is investigating the incident and those involved would be sanctioned, Sheinbaum said in response to questions from the press Thursday. The Peruvian government in a statement condemned the events on Oct. 1, which included the death of one of its nationals. Those killed that day also included people from Egypt and El Salvador, Sheinbaum said.

Mexico’s military has been part of a government crackdown to reduce irregular migration, which has contributed to a recent decline in the number of migrants arriving in the US. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that it transported a dozen injured migrants to a hospital near the incident in Chiapas State.

“A situation like this cannot happen again,” Sheinbaum said at a press briefing in Mexico City on Thursday. “We are in contact with the embassies to provide support to the families of those who died.”

Earlier this year, Mexico imposed a visa requirement on Peruvian tourists, saying travelers were intending to travel to the US. Peru’s foreign ministry called the shooting “an abominable act” and in a statement on social media site X called for the investigation.

