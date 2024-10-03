Trump Critic Liz Cheney to Campaign With Harris in Swing-State Wisconsin

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by former Representative Liz Cheney at a campaign stop in swing-state Wisconsin on Thursday as the Democratic nominee looks to tout the support of a longtime Republican critic of Donald Trump to expand her electoral coalition.

Harris and Cheney will hold an event in Ripon, Wisconsin — home to a one-room schoolhouse laden with symbolism for Republicans because of its role in the founding of the party — according to a senior campaign official who detailed their plans ahead of an official announcement.

The Democratic presidential nominee plans to address the significance of the national landmark, recognizing the history of the Republican Party in a bid to appeal to its voters and independents in one of the seven battleground states likely to determine November’s election, the official added.

Harris will say that while Republicans may not agree with her on every issue, she will uphold the Constitution and rule of law if elected and place the good governance above ideology, according to the official. At the event, Harris will praise Cheney, a member of a prominent Republican family whose own rise in the party was halted by her staunch opposition to Trump.

Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and served in House Republican leadership. First elected to a House seat from Wyoming in 2016, she was defeated by a Trump-backed challenger in 2022.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over allegations that he incited the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by supporters seeking to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. And she was one of only two Republicans on the House committee that investigated the insurrection.

In September, Cheney said she would be voting for Harris “because of the danger that Donald Trump poses,” describing herself as a “conservative and someone who believes in and cares deeply about the Constitution.” Days later, her father also said he would be voting for Harris.

Even as the former president has solidified his grip on the GOP in his third run for the White House, the Cheneys are part of a group of vocal critics who have crossed party lines to back his general-election rival and whose support Harris has touted. The Harris campaign has highlighted that support in a bid to chip away at undecided independent voters and Republicans wary of Trump in what is a closely competitive presidential race.

Harris in an interview with CNN in August said if elected she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet. “I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my cabinet who was a Republican,” she said.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll in September found Harris leading Trump 50% to 47% among likely voters across seven swing states. In Wisconsin, Harris held a 3-percentage point edge over Trump, by 51% to 48%.

The Wisconsin event also marks Harris’ return to the campaign trial after visiting storm-ravaged Georgia on Wednesday to see firsthand the damage from Hurricane Helene, which left a path of devastation across the US southeast.

