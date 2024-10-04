FIFA Player Transfer Rules Faulted by EU’s Top Court

(Bloomberg) -- FIFA transfer rules that thwarted a football player who quit a Russian club and tried to re-sign for a Belgian team were deemed illegal by the European Union’s top court.

Lassana Diarra claims that a potential deal with Belgian club Sporting du Pays de Charleroi fell through because of the rules and he sued FIFA and the governing body for Belgian football before a local court for damages and loss of earnings of €6 million ($6.6 million).

The French player argued that the search for a new club proved to be difficult because, under the FIFA rules, any new club would be held jointly and severally liable with himself to pay any compensation due to Lokomotiv Moscow.

“Those rules hinder the free movement of players and competition between clubs,” the EU court in Luxembourg said its decision on Friday.

The EU court was asked to weigh in by the Belgian tribunal because it involved the bloc’s freedom of movement rules.

