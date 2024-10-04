Springsteen Backs Harris as Support From White Men Lags

(Bloomberg) -- Bruce Springsteen has thrown his support behind Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House as her campaign struggles to secure votes from White working-class men.

In a video posted to Instagram, the singer said Harris and her running mate Tim Walz were committed to “a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me on top.”

“That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years,” he said.

Springsteen, who filmed his video sitting at a diner counter, brings credibility among White men to the Harris campaign, which has been underperforming among those voters in polls.

He is just the latest celebrity to publicly back the Democrat, who recently secured endorsements from superstar Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey. Swift’s own Instagram post caused a spike in visits to voter registration websites.

In the video, Springsteen slammed Harris’ Republican rival, President Donald Trump, as the “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

“His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again,” the singer said.

Springsteen has a long history of supporting Democrats having backed President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama. He also campaigned for Senator John Kerry against President George W. Bush in 2004.

