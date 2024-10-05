New York’s Former Governor Paterson Attacked on Upper East Side

(Bloomberg) -- David Paterson and his stepson were attacked Friday night on Manhattan’s Upper East Side near the former New York governor’s home.

The two were assaulted by “some individuals that had a previous interaction with his stepson,” according to a statement from the Paterson family. “They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers.”

Paterson, 70, who is legally blind, sustained face and head injuries in the assault on Second Avenue near 96th Street. He was taken along with his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Sliwa, to Weill Cornell Medical Center, according to the New York Police Department which said no arrests have been made.

Paterson said in a separate statement that he and Sliwa came home from the hospital on Saturday morning. He expressed gratitude for the quick police response and the outpouring of support he and his wife, Mary, have already received.

“Governor Paterson’s main concern today is Kodai Senga and the New York Mets,” according to the statement. Senga is the surprise Game 1 starter for the Mets when they open the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Paterson succeeded Governor Eliot Spitzer after his 2008 resignation and served until 2010.

