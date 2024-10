(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s parliament voted Taye Atske Selassie as the nation’s new president, a largely ceremonial position previously held by Sahle-Work Zewde.

Lawmakers approved his appointment in a surprise Monday vote after an X post by Sahle-Work over the weekend that said she was unhappy about certain things. The former president handed over the country’s constitution to Taye after the vote and left parliament buildings without addressing lawmakers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.