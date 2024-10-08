Bank of France Sees Rising Economic Doubts After Olympic Boost

(Bloomberg) -- French business uncertainty rose in September amid concerns over domestic politics and geopolitical risks, dampening the outlook for the economy after the Olympic Games drove strong third-quarter growth, the central bank’s monthly survey showed.

Doubts increased in manufacturing, services and construction, according to the Bank of France poll of 8,500 business leaders, who cited concerns over fiscal policy as the new government debates broad spending cuts and tax increases.

The gloomier mood follows a solid economic performance in the third quarter, supported by a 0.25 percentage point boost to the growth rate from the Paris Olympics. The central bank raised its underlying growth estimate slightly to 0.2% from a previous range of 0.1% to 0.2%.

The results of the survey highlight the risk of France’s political difficulties having a material impact on the economy. Separate private-sector business surveys have shown that a plunge in services and manufacturing activity already began in September.

The new government appointed last month after months of negotiations has no majority in parliament and is running behind schedule on presenting a budget for next year.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier has said tough measures are needed as France’s swelling debt burden is pushing the country toward a precipice. Ministers have pledged around €60 billion ($65.9 billion) of savings in next year’s budget, with around a third coming from tax increases on companies and the wealthy.

French businesses have acknowledged a one-off contribution to repairing public finances may be necessary but warned that the state should prioritize cutting expenditure.

“There is quite strong uncertainty about the fourth quarter,” Bank of France Chief Economist Olivier Garnier said. “Also bear in mind that the one-off boost to growth of around a quarter of a percentage point will disappear.”

Still, the central bank said there was better news on inflation pressures as the share of services and industrial companies raising prices is near pre-Covid levels.

“There is a return to normal in terms of price setting, not just in industry and construction, but also in services,” Garnier said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.