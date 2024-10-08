James Cleverly Tops Voting in UK Tory Party Leadership Contest

(Bloomberg) -- Former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly surged to first from third in the latest round of voting for the UK Conservative leadership contest as the party’s Members of Parliament eliminated former Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.

Cleverly gained 18 supporters to top the ballot on 29 votes out of the opposition party’s 121 MPs. Ex-Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick — who had won the previous two rounds of voting — earned 31 votes, down two, while former Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch gained two to place third on 30 votes. Tugendhat received just 20 votes and was knocked out of the contest.

With the centrist Tugendhat’s supporters more likely to rally behind Cleverly than to back his two rivals on the right of the party, the scene appears set for a scrap between Badenoch and Jenrick to avoid elimination in the next vote on Wednesday. After that, the two remaining contenders will battle it out to win the favor of the wider Conservative Party membership, with results of that final vote due to be announced on Nov. 2.

The winner will succeed former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as leader of the Tories and then face the unenviable task of uniting the opposing factions of a Tory party riven by years of infighting. The Conservatives collapsed to their worst ever electoral defeat on July 4 after a chaotic five years during which they cycled through four prime ministers, including Boris Johnson’s scandal-riven tenure and a 7-week period under Liz Truss, whose economic policies roiled the markets.

The party’s members are now torn between tacking to the right in the hope of winning back former supporters who opted for the anti-immigration Reform party in July, or seeking to appeal again to more centrist voters who defected to the Liberal Democrats and Labour. Those divisions became clear at the Conservatives’ annual conference earlier this month — Jenrick’s tough-on-migration sound bites won applause from delegates, but so did Cleverly’s appeal for the party to be “more normal.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.