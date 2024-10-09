Trump Plans Madison Square Garden Rally in Election Home Stretch

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, according to people familiar with his schedule.

His campaign is planning to hold the event on Oct. 27 — roughly a week before Election Day — the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss plans that were not yet finalized.

The event threatens to be a security and logistical nightmare, drawing Trump supporters to Manhattan, a Democratic stronghold. Trump has recently held two rallies in the New York City-area, including one on Long Island last month, and a rally in the Bronx in the summer.

The rally is likely to draw protests and place additional burden on law enforcement officials. The US Secret Service has already beefed up the former president’s security detail after two assassination attempts earlier this year. CNN first reported the event plans.

The venue highlights Trump’s unorthodox strategy of holding events outside of key battleground states that will determine the election. He has favored holding events in New York, Los Angeles and other media centers to generate national coverage.

Polls show Trump and the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris locked in a close race, with the two neck-and-neck in swing states.

(Updates to add additional sourcing)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.