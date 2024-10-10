Cards Against Humanity Takes on Elon Musk Using His Own Playbook

(Bloomberg) -- Cards Against Humanity is taking on Elon Musk — again.

The self-described “party game for horrible people” has launched an anti-Donald Trump super political action committee that’s squaring off against Musk’s pro-Trump America PAC while taking a page from its playbook. Both aim to incentivize swing-state voters with cash without breaking strict campaign finance rules that ban paying for votes.

Cards Against Humanity PAC will pay as much as $100 for previous non-voters to “care” about the election, but it requires a public apology true to form for the card game known for its irreverent and crude humor. To receive the cash, the non-voters have to apologize for not voting, make a voting plan and publicly post “Donald Trump is a human toilet” on social media.

The super PAC will receive a donation of $100,000 from Cards Against Humanity and will also be funded by sales of a $7.99 special 2024 election pack of cards.

“If everyone in America voted, Trump would never stand a chance. So we’re doing our part to get just a few more people thinking more seriously about voting,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Musk’s America PAC, meanwhile, is promising to pay $47 to people who refer registered swing-state voters to sign a petition that says they support freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. The idea is to generate a list that the PAC could then target with its get-out-the-vote efforts.

America PAC, which has spent nearly $80 million to date on pro-Trump canvassing and ads, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The data it collects could be muddied by Cards Against Humanity’s efforts. The game’s website encourages registered voters to sign the America PAC petition and list Cards Against Humanity PAC’s email as the referrer so that it receives the $47. If Musk doesn’t pay, Cards Against Humanity will sue him, according to the website.

Ongoing Feud

It is illegal to pay to register voters in a federal election, but often groups find gimmicky and creative ways around the law.

America PAC’s approach is in the clear because paying someone for voter information is not a problem and it’s done all the time through data brokers, said Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily. But he believes there’s a “good argument” that Cards Against Humanity could be crossing the line.

“The only question here is whether paying people to make a plan to vote is paying someone to vote,” Persily said. “I’d say it’s dangerously close.”

This isn’t the first time Cards Against Humanity has launched an anti-Trump super PAC or sparred with Musk. It formed the “Nuisance Committee” PAC in 2016 and ran ads against Trump while raising money for Hillary Clinton. It also sold special pro-Trump and pro-Clinton packs of cards, but directed the money from the sales of both sets entirely to Clinton’s campaign.

After Trump was elected in 2017, the company launched a “Cards Against Humanity Saves America” holiday crowdfunding campaign that raised $15 each from 150,000 people. It used that money to buy a piece of land on the US-Mexico border in Texas with the goal of making it harder for Trump to build his wall.

That border property has become more of a nuisance to Musk than Trump. Cards Against Humanity filed a $15 million lawsuit in September against Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which it has accused of trespassing on the property. SpaceX didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“Musk, by allowing his company to wrongfully operate on CAH’s property, casts the shadow of possible association between him and CAH,” the lawsuit states. “Nothing could be more offensive to CAH nor more harmful to its reputation with its supporters.”

