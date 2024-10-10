Putin Plans to Discuss Middle East With Iran, Interfax Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the situation in the Middle East and bilateral ties with his Iranian counterpart when they meet on Friday, Interfax reported.

Putin and President Masoud Pezeshkian will have a “serious conversation” at their first meeting, which will take place in the capital of Turkmenistan, the Russian news service said, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian leader has no plans for contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Ashgabat meeting with Iran’s president, according to Interfax.

