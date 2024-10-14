Ireland’s Sinn Fein Election Hopes Dampened by Controversy

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s largest opposition group Sinn Fein has become mired in scandal over the handling of its internal party procedures, which could hurt its performance in an election that must be held by March 2025 but could be called sooner.

One of the party’s members of parliament in Dublin, Brian Stanley, resigned over the weekend, citing unfair conduct in the party’s complaint process after an internal inquiry into allegations against him reached a preliminary conclusion of gross misconduct, according to the Irish Times. The complaints against Stanley were passed to police, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on RTE radio, but questions have been raised by political opponents over why the case wasn’t forwarded to the authorities sooner.

It’s not the first scandal to hit the left-wing Irish nationalist party in recent weeks. Questions over the party’s inner workings were initially raised in October when two party figures in Northern Ireland gave references to a former colleague being investigated for child sex offenses. Political opponents and local media challenged the party leadership over what it knew and when, but were left unsatisfied by the answers.

Another representative, Patricia Ryan, also resigned from the party last week, telling radio station Kjm that she was curtailed from asking McDonald questions at meetings.

Until just months ago, the party whose key tenet is Irish reunification was leading government coalition parties in polls. However, a September poll by the Irish Times showed support drop to 20%, down from 34% a year prior. The all-island party, which has never governed in the Republic before, had been hoping to capitalize on voter discontent by offering alternative solutions to major challenges on housing, health and infrastructure.

Fortunes changed as it lost ground in June local and European elections while centrist government party Fine Gael rose in the polls under new leader, prime minister Simon Harris.

Earlier this month, the coalition government delivered a giveaway budget on record anticipated corporation tax receipts. It suggests Harris could call an early election before the end of the year to capitalize on his party’s gains.

“As the leader of Sinn Fein, when complaints are made, when there is a question of behavior or the standards within the party, I make no apology to anybody for insisting that the rules are applied fairly without fear, without favor,” McDonald told RTE radio Monday. “We are a party that is more than fit for government. We have procedures that work, that hold people to account.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.