Mozambique Warns Against Incitement as Vote Counting Continues

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s attorney general warned against inciting violence or prematurely proclaiming victory in the Oct. 9 elections before the electoral authorities announce the results, as tallying continued on Monday.

Venancio Mondlane, the opposition presidential candidate who’s coming second based on preliminary tallies of votes from districts, had on Friday said he was winning the elections. Daniel Chapo, the ruling party candidate, had emerged victorious in at least two provinces and the capital city, according to preliminary official results.

Earlier on Monday, Podemos, which backs Mondlane, accused Chapo’s party of trying to rig the outcome. Podemos is challenging this politically and will seek other avenues of struggle if unsuccessful, party leader Albino Forquilha told reporters.

