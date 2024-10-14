North Korea Sending People to Russian Army, Zelenskiy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned North Korea is increasingly assisting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as he reiterated a plea for more support.

“We see that the alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea is growing,” Zelenskiy said in his daily address to the nation Sunday evening without providing any other details. “This concerns not only the transfer of weapons, this is about the transfer of people from North Korea to the army of the occupier.”

The Guardian also reported that North Korea sent military engineers to help Russia deploy ballistic missiles, citing unidentified Ukrainian officials. South Korea and the US have accused North Korea of playing a key role in supplying Moscow with millions of rounds of artillery shells and scores of ballistic missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of possible North Korean troop deployment as “one more fake,” earlier last week.

During the same address, Zelenskiy urged Ukraine’s partners to provide more military support “to prevent Russia and its allies from adapting to our capabilities.”

Zelenskiy recently toured Europe’s major capitals to present his “victory plan”, aimed at forcing Russia to stop its war, to leaders across the continent.

