Dollar Rises as Trump Vows More Tariffs to Support US Growth

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar climbed to the strongest level in two months as former President Donald Trump defended proposals to dramatically raise tariffs on foreign imports.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed as much as 0.3% on Tuesday as the Republican candidate cited trade policies with economies including Mexico, Europe and China in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. The Mexican peso dropped as much as 1.7% against the US dollar, while the euro extended losses.

“Markets are paying close attention to Trump since expectations for a Trump win have gone up,” said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi, US. “Just three weeks away from the election, markets need to price in prospects of a Trump win — and in currency markets, that will be directly effected by tariff talk.”

Trump called tariffs “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” and said he’d use them to defend the dollar’s reserve currency status. He also mentioned the trend of US companies building some of their factories in Mexico, adding to pressure on the peso.

“His remarks reinforce our view that Trump’s strategy is likely to hurt confidence in Mexico,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group Ltd. Wizman is expecting the peso to weaken to 20.50 per US dollar by the end of 2025. “There’s a risk of even sharper losses for the Mexican peso.”

