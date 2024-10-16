Israel Says Strikes Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Beirut Suburbs

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s air force struck targets in Beirut for the first time in almost a week, and the US warned it could cut arms supplies if the humanitarian crisis in Gaza doesn’t improve.

The Israel Defense Forces said it conducted the strike early Wednesday on an underground weapons storage site in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. The airstrike came just hours after Lebanon’s prime minister said the US had assured him that Israeli attacks on the capital would ease.

The Beirut attack followed airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon that killed 14 people overnight, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Earlier, the Israeli military said it intercepted around 50 projectiles launched by Hezbollah.

The events underline the high tensions after days of heavy exchanges, despite what Lebanese officials describe as American efforts to ease fighting around Beirut. According to the UN’s refugee agency, Israel has now told people in an area equal to about a quarter of Lebanon to move, with 1.2 million people displaced by the conflict.

Even more – around 1.9 million – have been displaced in Gaza by the war with Hamas, another Iran-backed militant group. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote to Israeli ministers on Oct. 13 to warn them that the US may have to limit flows of weapons to Israel if it doesn’t allow more aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave within 30 days.

Hamas, whose deadly raids into Israel last year triggered the current war in Gaza, is considered a terrorist organization by the US. Hezbollah has been firing rockets and missiles into Israel in solidarity with Hamas, and it is also designated as a terrorist group by the US.

Iran, the main backer of both Hamas and Hezbollah, is on a diplomatic push to gather regional support in its standoff with Israel. The Islamic Republic’s foreign minister headed to Jordan to continue his diplomatic tour of the region, as Iran braces for Israel’s response to its Oct. 1 missile attack.

Abbas Araghchi will visit Egypt and Turkey after Jordan, according to a ministry statement.

