Jimmy Carter, 100, Casts Mail-In Ballot for Harris in Georgia

(Bloomberg) -- Jimmy Carter, who at 100 years old is the nation’s oldest-ever former president, cast a vote in the 2024 election Wednesday, achieving what family members said was a goal to live long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Carter, who reached the century mark on Oct. 1, voted by mail Wednesday from his home in Plains, Georgia — a key battleground state in the exceedingly tight race between Harris and former President Donald Trump. The Carter Center confirmed that he cast a ballot by mail but provided no further details.

The 39th president had been telling family members in recent weeks that he was more excited to cast a vote for Harris than he was for his 100th birthday.

Early voting opened on Tuesday in the Peach state, with voters setting an opening-day record for early votes cast. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, around half a million voters had cast early and absentee votes, according to Gabriel Sterling, a top elections official for the Georgia Secretary of State.

Carter has been in hospice care since February 2023. His wife of 77 years, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, died last November at age 96.

