South Africa’s Ramaphosa Favors Extending Unity Government

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he favors an agreement that was struck between 10 parties to govern the country at national level being extended to provinces and municipalities, where none of them have an outright majority.

The matter will need to be discussed by the parties, Ramaphosa told lawmakers in Cape Town on Thursday.

The so-called government of national unity was agreed after the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in May 29 elections. Parties have struck different cooperation accords across the other spheres of government, with local rather than national officials deciding who to partner with.

