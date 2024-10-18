DOJ Evidence in Trump Election Case Immunity Fight Released

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge released a much-anticipated collection of the government’s evidence in the 2020 election obstruction case against Donald Trump.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan made the files public on Friday over objections from Trump and his attorneys, who failed to delay the release until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office submitted the evidence to Chutkan as part of its effort to keep the case alive after the US Supreme Court ruled over the summer that Trump — and all presidents — are entitled to sweeping immunity from prosecution for official acts.

The justices sent the case back to Chutkan to decide if the case could move forward under the court’s new immunity rubric. In August, prosecutors filed a revised indictment that removed certain allegations that the Supreme Court said were off limits, such as Trump’s interactions with Justice Department officials after the 2020 election.

But they left much of the case intact, including Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to intervene on his behalf when Congress met to certify the results. The government then filed a 165-page brief outlining its arguments for why the latest version of the case featured largely private conduct by Trump as a candidate for office that shouldn’t fall under presidential immunity.

The brief featured a detailed narrative of events after Election Day leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, and information provided by key witnesses, including Pence, who was compelled to testify before the grand jury.

Trump is due to file his response on the immunity issue by Nov. 7. His lawyers had asked Chutkan to postpone releasing the government’s cache of evidence until their exhibits are released on Nov. 14, arguing that the public already had been “poisoned by a one-sided prosecutorial narrative” through the release of the government’s brief.

Chutkan denied that request, writing that Trump’s argument about the court’s role ahead of Election Day was wrong.

“If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute — or appear to be — election interference,” Chutkan wrote.

Read the documents here:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 4

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.