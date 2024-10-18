Kenya Assembly Annuls Deputy President Vote, to Redo Manually

(Bloomberg) -- The speaker of Kenya’s National Assembly annulled a vote to approve Interior Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president, saying lawmakers will redo the process manually.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula annulled the result of an electronic vote, saying “the system was malfunctioning,” according to proceedings Friday in the chamber in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

President William Ruto nominated Kindiki as his deputy in a bid to consolidate his grip on power. If the National Assembly approves Kindiki’s appointment as expected, the law professor will succeed Rigathi Gachagua, whom parliament impeached after he was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and undermining the judiciary. Gachagua has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight his removal in court.

