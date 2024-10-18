US Rebuffs NYC Mayor Claim That Charge Doesn’t Amount to a Crime

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, right, arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. New York Mayor Eric Adams appeared in Manhattan federal court for the second time in a week, as he rolls out an aggressive legal defense to corruption charges that threaten to bring down his administration. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors pushed back on New York Mayor Eric Adams’ claim that a bribery charge they filed against him last month doesn’t “amount to a federal crime at all.”

Adams, who is facing a five-count criminal corruption indictment, is seeking the immediate dismissal of a single charge of bribery. In their response, filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors urged the judge supervising the case to rule against him.

“Adams claims that accepting tens of thousand of dollars’ worth of benefits in exchange for pressuring a City agency is ‘routine’ and ‘common,’” prosecutors said. “But however routine that may have been for Adams, the law permits a jury to conclude that it was nonetheless illegal.”

Alex Spiro, the mayor’s lawyer, didn’t immediately respond to email and phone message seeing comment

The government claims Adams violated the bribery law by accepting free and discounted luxury travel from a Turkish government official. In exchange, prosecutors say, Adams used his influence to push city officials to allow the opening of a new Turkish consulate building before getting a required fire safety review.

In addition to the bribery charge, Adams faces two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign citizens and one each of conspiracy and wire fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has resisted calls that he step down.

The case is US v. Adams, 24-cr-00556, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.