Usher, Lizzo to Rally With Harris in Final Get-Out-The-Vote Push

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing star power to the final weeks of campaigning, tapping two big-name musical performers — Usher and Lizzo — for rallies in major battleground states this weekend.

Usher, a pop and R&B artist, will join the Democratic presidential nominee at a rally in Atlanta on Saturday, while rapper and singer Lizzo will appear with her in Michigan, where Harris is scheduled to be Friday and Saturday, according to the campaign. They are the latest entertainers to support Harris’ bid, as her campaign seeks to retain excitement against rival Donald Trump.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, will also appear alongside Harris in Michigan this weekend in her first battleground campaign event. She also spoke at the Democratic National Convention, where she warned Democrats to expect a difficult path in the final weeks of the campaign.

The Harris campaign has been leaning on celebrities to help motivate voters. It’s teasing a get-out-the-vote concert, billed a “real show-stopper,” to be held just days before Election Day with a mystery musical guest. Other notable names including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Oprah Winfrey have endorsed Harris in recent months.

Both campaigns are locked in a battle to turn out as many voters as possible, as polls suggest a neck-and-neck race that will be won on the margins. Harris, in particular, needs to motivate young voters and people of color to turn out, two often decisive voting blocs for Democrats. Trump has made inroads with Black and Latino voters, raising concerns for the vice president’s campaign.

Early voting is underway in several states, including in Georgia, where more than 1 million voters have already cast a ballot, according to state data. Michigan’s in-person early voting starts in parts of the state on Saturday, though mail-in ballots have already been sent.

Lizzo, a Grammy-winning artist, has attracted controversy in recent years, facing allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination from former dancers. Usher was the musical talent for the half-time show at this year’s Super Bowl. His career has also not been without controversy, in part because of his ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is accused of sexual assault.

