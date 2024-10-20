Ireland’s PM Harris Indicates Elections Will Be Held in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris told reporters Sunday that he expects the country’s general election will be held in 2024, confirming for the first time that there will be an early vote after months of speculation.

Harris, who was speaking before a meeting of Coalition leaders on Monday, said it is his “expectation that there will be an election in 2024.”

Support for Harris has jumped along with increases for his party, according to an earlier Irish Times poll, fueling speculation he will call a general election this autumn. A vote doesn’t have to take place until next March.

Harris said that while the decision to dissolve the parliament ahead of an election is his “prerogative under the constitution,” he said that he is mindful of his coalition partners, Fianna Fail and the Green Party, and will call the election in “a respectful manner.” “I have no wish to surprise my coalition colleagues,” said Harris.

Harris added that there are a couple of things left for the government to do and “it is important the government concludes its work.”

