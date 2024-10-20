Lula Cancels BRICS Trip to Russia After Suffering Head Injury

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva canceled a planned trip to Russia on Sunday for an annual BRICS summit after suffering a head injury at his home the day prior.

The 78-year-old president was treated at a hospital on Saturday after cutting his head in an accident at his residence in Brasilia, according to medical records released by the government on Sunday. The doctors who evaluated Lula recommended he avoid long-distance travel but said he could carry out the rest of his duties. No other details about the accident were provided.

The president’s office said he was at home on Sunday.

Lula will participate in the BRICS summit of emerging-market powers via video call and maintain his normal schedule this week, the government said in a press release.

