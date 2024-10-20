North Korea Calls New US-Led Sanctions Monitoring Team Unlawful

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s foreign minister said a new multilateral sanctions monitoring team led by the US was “unlawful and illegitimate” and warned the participating countries will pay a price, state media reported Sunday.

The US and its partners including South Korea and Japan on Wednesday unveiled a plan to keep an eye on sanctions enforcement on North Korea after a Russian veto earlier this year triggered the end of monitoring by a United Nations’ panel. They will look to address threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile program and its weapons of mass destruction.

The announcement of the monitoring came a day after North Korea blew up sections of roads in its territory linking to the South, marking the latest escalation of tensions on the divided peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been increasing the level of threats against Seoul after saying he has the right to “annihilate” his southern neighbor.

“The forces involved in the smear campaign against the DPRK will have to pay a dear price for it,” North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said via the state news agency on Sunday, using the country’s official name.

The 11 nations participating in the program are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the UK, in addition to the US, South Korea and Japan.

