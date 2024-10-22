Bill Gates Backed Harris With $50 Million Donation, NYT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates privately said he has recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris’ presidential run, the New York Times reported, citing three people briefed on the matter.
