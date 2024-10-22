ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Bill Gates Backed Harris With $50 Million Donation, NYT Says

By Lauren Dezenski
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, UK, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The billionaire climate tech investor said artificial intelligence will pay for itself when it comes to its associated greenhouse gas emissions as the technology will help push forward the energy transition. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates privately said he has recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris’ presidential run, the New York Times reported, citing three people briefed on the matter.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.