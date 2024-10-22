Sweden Honors Stoltenberg and Blinken for NATO Accession Roles

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), left, and Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, during a joint news conference at the US State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Blinken says the US wants to prevent the Middle East conflict from spreading but will respond strongly to any effort that escalates the conflict or incites violence against US personnel. Photographer: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The King of Sweden will award the Royal Order of the North Star to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and eight other foreign citizens for helping Sweden join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Sweden became defense alliance’s 32nd member in March this year, after more than a year of tough negotiations as Turkey opposed its accession and Hungary dragged its feet on ratifying the application.

The Nordic country sought to join the bloc jointly with neighboring Finland after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s former President Sauli Niinisto, who spearheaded the push, has previously received the Order of the Seraphim, Sweden’s foremost honor.

“These awards are an expression of our great gratitude for the efforts of these people in connection with Sweden’s NATO membership,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement. The King’s decision was made on the recommendation of Kristersson’s government.

The list of people who will receive the order also includes former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Finland’s former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith.

