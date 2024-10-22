Trump Accuses Labour Party of Election Interference in Complaint

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump accused the UK’s Labour Party of illegal foreign campaign contributions and election interference in a filing with the Federal Election Commission earlier this week.

The complaint points to media reports that senior Labour Party strategists met with members of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign team, as well as a social media post by a Labour Party official saying nearly 100 current and former staff members planned to travel to battleground states in the US to campaign on the vice president’s behalf.

The filing is unlikely to gain traction; campaigns routinely meet with representatives of foreign governments and foreign nationals are permitted to serve as campaign volunteers as long as they are not compensated for their work, according to US campaign rules.

Still, the flap offers Trump — who faced a special counsel investigation in his first term that ultimately concluded there was not evidence he had coordinated with Russian electoral interference activities, and whose recent partnership with billionaire Elon Musk has prompted campaign finance questions — the opportunity to go on offense on issues Democrats have used to criticize him.

“The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people,” Trump campaign co-manager Susie Wiles said in a statement.

The Biden campaign and the Labour Party declined to immediately comment on the complaint. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, met Trump last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and has said he is willing to work with whoever prevails in the American election.

