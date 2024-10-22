Why 1,500 North Korean Troops Have the World’s Attention

(Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Russia has been leaning on its increasingly close ally North Korea for supplies of artillery shells and ballistic missiles to prosecute its grinding war in Ukraine. Now, Ukrainian officials are warning that North Korea plans to expand its assistance by dispatching troops. South Korea’s chief intelligence agency said on Oct. 18 that it had monitored the Russian navy moving North Korean forces to Russia as a first step toward sending them to the frontlines in Ukraine. The Kremlin has dismissed reports of the troop deployment as a hoax.

How many North Korean troops are we talking about?

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said Russian navy ships had transported approximately 1,500 North Korean special forces to Russia for “adaptation” training in advance of a deployment to Ukraine. The agency said they were issued Russian military uniforms and weapons as well as fake ID cards that made it appear as if they were from Siberia. It said a second transport operation was scheduled soon, with North Korea looking to dispatch around 12,000 troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said North Korea intends to send 10,000 soldiers.

Zelenskiy said his country’s intelligence believes North Korean tactical personnel and officers are already present in Ukraine. The Kyiv Post reported that six North Korean officers were killed and three others were wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on Oct. 3 near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk.

What’s the caliber of North Korean troops?

North Korea has 1.28 million active military personnel, with 1.1 million of them in the army, according to estimates from South Korea. The bulk of its forces rely on “increasingly obsolete equipment” dating back to the days of the Soviet Union, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said in its 2023 review of the world’s militaries. The North Korean armed forces have rarely been battle-tested since fighting in the Korean War ended more than 70 years ago. Still, the 200,000 soldiers in its special operations units are considered some of the best the country has to offer, according to South Korea’s military. Those forces specialize in infiltration raids and “terrorist tactics,” according to the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

What’s in it for North Korea?

Already, in exchange for the arms it’s sent Russia, the regime of leader Kim Jung Un has received aid that has propped up North Korea’s economy and advanced its weapons programs, according to the US and South Korea. (Despite ample evidence for the arms transfers, North Korea and Russia have denied that they’ve taken place.) As a reward for sending troops, Kim could probably count on getting more help.

In addition, deploying troops to Ukraine would give North Korea an opportunity to test its military strategies and weaponry against a combatant that uses equipment similar to what is deployed by its foe, South Korea. Since the Korean War wound down in 1953, North Korea has rarely sent its troops abroad. On the occasions when it has, it generally has dispatched small forces, for example when it sent an estimated 3,000 military personnel to Angola to take part in its civil war in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Kim’s regime dispatched about 800 military personnel and laborers to aid Syria’s government in 2019, according to Seoul-based specialist news service NK News, citing a United Nations document. North Korea also conducted limited flying missions during the Vietnam War to assist in the fight against US and South Vietnamese forces.

General Charles Flynn, the head of US Army Pacific, raised concerns about the prospect of the North Korean military taking lessons from combat in Ukraine. “There’s some learning going on,” he said at a Center for a New American Security event hosted on Oct. 15. Flynn said in April that Russia’s use of North Korean missiles is giving Pyongyang a rare chance to test its weapons in combat and perhaps improve their performance.

What’s in it for Russia?

More boots on the ground for a fight in which the country has suffered enormous casualties. As of Oct. 1, the number of dead and wounded Russian troops was more than 650,000, Ukraine’s military estimated. Any new mobilization in Russia would be deeply unpopular. At the same time, it wouldn’t say much for Russia’s claim to be the world’s second-strongest army if it has to rely on North Korea for soldiers.

Why are North Korea and Russia so close?

As leading democracies have worked to isolate Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin for military moves seen as threatening global security, the two have turned to each other for help. North Korea holds vast stores of munitions that work with Russian equipment, and Russia has food, energy and raw materials that North Korea desperately needs. When Putin visited Kim in Pyongyang in June 2024, the two reached a deal to come to each other’s defense if either was ever attacked, in a show of defiance against the US and its partners and the sanctions they’ve imposed.

How could this go wrong for Pyongyang and Moscow?

No North Korean leader has ever faced a situation in which the country’s troops suffered mass casualties fighting in a war abroad. One of North Korea’s guiding policies is putting the military first. The armed forces permeate almost all aspects of society. If the number of North Koreans killed or wounded in Ukraine were to mount, Kim could face rare scrutiny by the military brass that underpins his authority. He’d also risk stirring discontent among the country’s citizens, for whom it’s the norm to have personal connections to the armed forces.

A dispatch of North Korean troops to Ukraine could rebound on Russia by inviting South Korea into the fight. It would likely increase pressure from the US and its NATO partners on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to revise a government policy that prohibits Seoul from sending lethal aid to countries at war. South Korea holds the kind of weapons and munitions sought by the bloc to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s assault. For example, Ukraine needs artillery shells and South Korea has millions.

--With assistance from Tony Halpin and Roxana Tiron.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.