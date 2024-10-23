Musk PAC Is Sent DOJ Warning for $1 Million Voter Giveaway Offer

(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department warned Elon Musk’s super political action committee that his offer to give registered voters in US swing states a $1 million prize may violate federal law, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The department’s public integrity section sent the warning in a letter to Musk’s America PAC, according to the person, who asked to remain anonymous because the letter hasn’t been made public. The letter included information about what the election law allows and doesn’t allow, the person said.

Musk’s pro-Trump America PAC is giving away $1 million every day until Election Day on Nov. 5 to a randomly selected signatory of a petition calling for free speech and the right to bear arms. The winner must be a registered voter.

Representatives for the Justice Department, Musk and the PAC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the letter. CNN earlier reported on the DOJ warning.

