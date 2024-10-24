Orban’s Party Loses Lead in Second Opinion Poll in Hungary

(Bloomberg) -- The party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slipped behind that of his upstart challenger Peter Magyar in a second opinion poll in as many days, pointing to a potentially close parliamentary election in 2026.

The poll by Publicus Institute published by Nepszava newspaper Thursday put support for Magyar’s Tisza party at 24% among the entire population, 1 percentage point ahead of the ruling Fidesz. The breakdown among decided voters was 39% for Tisza versus 37% for Fidesz. The survey was carried out between Oct. 11-18 among 1,000 people.

Another poll published on Wednesday showed a similar result, marking the first time Orban’s party lost its lead since before his return to power in 2010. Tisza’s advantage remained within the margin of error in that poll, and surveys ahead of previous elections have shown false dawns for the opposition before.

Magyar, a 43-year-old former diplomat and Fidesz insider, has in recent months emerged as a serious challenger to Orban, the European Union’s longest-serving leader. Tisza surged to second place in European Parliament elections in June.

