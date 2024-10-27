Lithuanian Social Democrats Set to Win Second Round of Elections

Vilija Blinkeviciute speaks to members of the media as exit poll results are announced in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Oct. 27. Photographer: Petras Malukas/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s Social Democratic Party secured a victory in parliamentary elections after adding more seats in the second round of voting and will now try to forge a governing alliance.

The party is poised to have 50 lawmakers in 141-seat parliament, according to early results from the run-off vote in single-mandate constituencies on Sunday. That’s short of an outright majority, paving the way for deal-making among at least three political parties in order to form a lasting government.

The Baltic nation is turning to the opposition Social Democrats, who won 19.4% of the vote in the first round, to address soaring disparities in the economy. The opposition parties have successfully tapped into discontent among voters living outside relatively affluent cities like capital Vilnius and have seen their incomes, pensions and social benefits eroded by a period of double-digit inflation.

A return to power for Social Democrats could see Vilija Blinkeviciute, a former social affairs minister, become the next prime minister. Currently a lawmaker in the European Parliament, the 64-year-old is credited with raising pensions during her stint in government from 2000 to 2008.

“The elections results have shown that the Lithuanian people, no matter where they live - in cities, towns or villages - they all want changes,” Blinkeviciute told her supporters on the election night. “They want a completely different power.”

Blinkeviciute has said she wants to try building a ruling majority with two other center-left leaning partners including Union of Democrats “For Lithuania” and Lithuania’s Farmers and Greens. Still, the plans may be complicated by personal animus between the leaders of the two junior parties.

A center-left alliance may also fall short of majority and need to rely on one more bloc for support in a fragmented parliament.

