Chile’s Center-Right Opposition Gains Ground in Local Elections

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s center-right parties won some key races in local elections over the weekend, but failed to cement their dominance with one year left before the presidential vote.

The block wrested control of Santiago Center and Nunoa from the ruling coalition, but were unable to retain the mayorship of Chile’s largest municipality, Puente Alto.

Within the opposition, the Chile Vamos alliance won more than 120 municipalities, up from 87 in the previous local elections. The ultra-conservative Republican Party gained eight districts, losing out to Chile Vamos in the wealthy area of Las Condes.

“The right is regaining electoral ground,” Claudio Fuentes, a political scientist at Universidad Diego Portales, posted on X. But “one cannot speak of a dominant political force in Chile. The presidential race remains open.”

President Gabriel Boric’s government scored one significant victory, with Tomas Vodanovic winning a landslide in Maipu, one of the country’s biggest municipalities. Some see Vodanovic as a potential presidential candidate next year.

Another possible contender for the presidency for the center-left, Claudio Orrego, failed to win a first-round victory for governor of Santiago and will have to contest a run-off next month with center-right candidate Francisco Orrego. Neither Vodanovic nor Orrego have said if they are interested in running for the presidency.

The ruling coalition also maintained control of the emblematic municipality of Vina del Mar.

“No-one can claim an overwhelming triumph” in these elections, Boric told reporters after the vote.

--With assistance from Matthew Malinowski.

