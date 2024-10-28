Republicans Lose Fight Over Late-Arriving Mail Ballots in Nevada

(Bloomberg) -- The Nevada Supreme Court will allow state officials to count absentee ballots arriving without a postmark as many as three days after the Nov. 5 general election, rejecting a challenge brought by the Republican Party in the swing state.

The decision on Monday is a setback for the national GOP organization in Nevada, where polls show a tight race in the presidential contest between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Nevada high court’s decision upholding a lower court ruling against Republicans appeared on the docket on Monday but the full opinion wasn’t immediately available. A spokesperson for the Republican Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision follows a ruling last week by a federal appeals court in a fight over Mississippi’s election practices declaring that counting late-arriving mail ballots violates federal law. But that court, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, declined to order any action ahead of Election Day, meaning Mississippi is likely to tally late-arriving ballots in the November contest.

Twenty-two states and US territories will count absentee ballots that arrive shortly after Election Day, and an additional 11 states count late-arriving ballots from overseas voters, according to the Justice Department.

Of the seven swing states expected to play a critical role in choosing the next president, Nevada is the only one that broadly accepts late ballots. Ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted as many as four days later. State lawmakers also adopted the three-day rule to account for ballots with an illegible postmark; the state’s top election official declared it would apply to ballots with “no visible postmark.”

Since the 2020 pandemic, Republicans have filed lawsuits across the country seeking to impose more restrictions on absentee voting. In 2020, a larger proportion of President Joe Biden’s supporters voted by mail compared to Americans who voted for Trump, according to a Pew Research Center report.

The Republican National Committee sued earlier this year in Nevada state court to challenge the rule for ballots that arrive without a postmark. A judge in Carson City in August denied the GOP’s request to block the law. She found that the committee lacked standing to sue — it was “inherently speculative” that late-arriving mail ballots would favor Democrats, she wrote — and that the case failed on the merits.

The state law said that the rule applied to ballots bearing a postmark with a date that “cannot be determined” but didn’t require a postmark to begin with, the judge wrote.

The RNC appealed directly to the state’s highest court, which agreed to put the fight on a fast track and heard arguments on Oct. 8.

The RNC separately sued the state in federal court over the four-day rule for mail ballots that do have a postmark and lost. The party is appealing that decision, but the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals isn’t on track to rule before Election Day.

