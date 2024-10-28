Virginia Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Purge of Voter Rolls

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot during early voting at a polling location at the Ellen M. Bozeman Government Center in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. A federal judge in Virginia on Friday halted what she concluded was an unlawful, systematic purge of names from the state's voter rolls ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, in a win for the Biden administration.

(Bloomberg) -- Virginia asked the US Supreme Court to revive the state’s purge of voter rolls in the final days of the presidential contest after lower courts blocked it.

The application filed on Monday pulls the justices into the pre-election legal fray in the fast-moving case. A federal judge late last week held that the program violated a 90-day “quiet period” under federal law, handing a win to the Justice Department and private advocacy groups that had sued over the program.

Over the weekend, the state asked a federal appeals court to intervene but a three-judge panel refused to immediately put the program back into place, agreeing with the district judge that it likely violated US law.

Evidence produced by the state in the case showed that roughly 1,600 Virginians had their voter registrations canceled under the program since it was announced by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in August.

Lawyers for Virginia argued in Monday’s application that the injunction blocking the program in the next week “will also irreparably injure Virginia’s sovereignty, confuse her voters, overload her election machinery and administrators, and likely lead noncitizens to think they are permitted to vote, a criminal offense that will cancel the franchise of eligible voters.”

Few cases have reached the US Supreme Court in the final months of the 2024 campaign, a departure from four years ago when the justices fielded a series of fights over how states were administering the election amid the pandemic.

