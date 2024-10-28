Zelenskiy Arrives in Iceland to Meet With Nordic Leaders

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to Iceland on Monday for a meeting with Nordic leaders as he seeks to secure support for the country’s war aims.

Zelenskiy will also hold meetings with prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden as he touts Ukraine’s efforts for peace, including the so-called victory plan, according to statement on his Telegram.

The Ukrainian president will engage Nordic leaders on funding for weapons deployed in long-range attacks, for naval security and efforts on Russia’s shadow fleet, Zelenskiy said in the statement.

