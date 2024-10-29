Mozambique Opposition Head Calls for Week-Long National Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, who was declared the runner-up in this month’s disputed presidential election, called for a week-long strike and demonstrations from Oct. 31.

The call comes after Mondlane announced three days of protests last week that turned deadly. Security forces killed at least 11 people and injured dozens more using live bullets and tear gas during the demonstrations, Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Mondlane made the call for renewed demonstrations in a live stream Tuesday.

Tensions in the gas-rich southeast African nation have escalated after the elections that opposition parties, foreign observers, and local advocacy groups said were marred by a raft of irregularities. The unrest has rattled investors and raised questions about how the authorities will restore stability.

