Mozambique Police Open Case Against Opposition Head After Clash

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican law-enforcement officials opened a criminal case against opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane after his supporters torched a police station in the wake of violent protests over claims of fraud in the Oct. 9 elections.

Supporters of the opposition Podemos that backed Mondlane clashed with those of the ruling party in the northern Nampula province and police intervened to restore order, the organization said in a statement.

Podemos members then attacked law-enforcement officials, torching their offices and those of the ruling party, known as Frelimo, the police said. In the violence, 21 officers were injured, two were kidnapped, and one person died, according to the statement.

The incident is one of many violent clashes between demonstrators and police in the wake of the elections that observers criticized over a raft of irregularities, including signs of ballot-box stuffing and manipulating the tallies. Mondlane has threatened intensified protests, and it’s unclear how the dispute that’s rattled investors in the gas-rich nation will end.

At least 11 people had died in the protests by the weekend and authorities detained 452 individuals, according to local advocacy group Center for Democracy and Human Rights.

Mondlane, who says he’s gone into hiding over fear of being assassinated, last week called for nationwide protests over the elections, in which the authorities declared ruling-party candidate Daniel Chapo the winner with almost 71% of the vote. Podemos filed an appeal Sunday, demanding a recount.

Mondlane didn’t reply to an email seeking comment, and two calls didn’t connect. In live streams, he has repeatedly urged supporters to demonstrate peacefully, while saying they have the right to defend themselves against police brutality.

He is set to announce what he calls his third phase of demonstrations today, after postponing it from yesterday.

--With assistance from Matthew Hill.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.